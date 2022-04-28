Pataal Lok 2, Mirzapur 3, Made in Heaven 2: Amazon Prime Video all set to announce its biggest slate

A couple of days ago, BollywoodLife had exclusively told you that Netflix has decided to drop 90% of upcoming Indian web series and movies after a huge dip in subscriptions. According to a source, the OTT giant wants to take a new route and try a newer and more commercial approach to its content. While Netflix is heading backward, Amazon Prime Video is all set to announce its new slate of films and web series. The announcement of the same will be done today evening, and everyone is excited about it. Also Read - Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey bathes openly in the yard area; Munawar Faruqui says, 'makers ko jo chahiye tha woh unko mil gaya'

Well, a grand event has been organised for the announcements and it will also be a celebration of Amazon Prime Video's 5th anniversary. Reportedly, four to five new shows will be announced at the event with the cast and creator details. While viewers are expecting the announcement of new titles, they are also keen to know the release date and announcements of the sequels of the shows like Made In Heaven 2, Four More Shots 3, Mirzapur 3, Pataal Lok 2, The Family Man 3 and more.

A few years ago, it was announced that will be making his OTT debut with an Amazon Prime Video series. However, there has been no development on it, and fans of Akki would surely be expecting an update on the series.

Siddharth, who has been a part of many successful films down South and had impressed one and all with his performance in , will be reportedly attending the event. It is said that he is a part of one of the shows that will be announced.

It looks like while reportedly Netflix works on its new strategy, Amazon Prime Video is all set to take a lead in India. Recently, Amazon Prime Video announced an anthology titled Modern Love. The trailer of the series will be released today.