Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited actioner Pathaan featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in main roles was instructed to make changes to the films for its OTT released by Delhi High Court on Monday. Directed by Yash Raj Films, the film has already been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification. The makers of Pathaan will have to resubmit CBFC for re-certification by March 10 ahead of its streaming premiere. Pathaan will release on OTT platform - Amazon Prime Video on April 25.

According to Bar & Bench, The Delhi High Court asked the Pathaan producers to provide Hindi subtitles along with closed captions, and audio descriptions for the OTT release as it needs to benefit visual and hearing impairments. As per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, the court asked the producers to make a few changes keeping in mind the accessibility of entertainment to hearing and visually impaired persons. Apart from Yash Raj Films and OTT platform Prime Video, here is a list of more departments that were added as respondents in the plea including the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The action-thriller has been directed by and Pathaan will release on big screens on January 25 the court has observed that directions for the inclusion of an audio description cannot be released at this stage. But the court has passed a direction keeping in mind the OTT release.

On the work front, will return to the big screens after four years. He last appeared in Zero film alongside and . Shah Rukh Khan has Atlee’s action thriller Jawan alongside South Indian actress Nayanthara and ’s Dunki.