Pathaan is an action-thriller film which is directed by Siddharth Anand and it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. The film was released on January 25 and since then it has been breaking all box-office records. The film managed to earn more than Rs. 45 crores on its opening day. Well, Shah Rukh Khan fans are eagerly waiting for Pathaan to get released on the OTT platform as they want to watch the film online without going to the theatres. Well, there is a lot of interest going around Pathaan's OTT release date and more. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Celebs fly for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding, Kangana Ranaut feels someone is spying on her and more

Pathaan's OTT release date

Shah Rukh Khan's film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video three months after its theatrical release. According to various media reports, SRK fans will surely have to wait for the film to release on OTT. Well, the film became another victim of piracy as it was illegally released online a day before its actual theatrical release. The pirated version of Pathaan is available online. The film was surrounded by controversies and Delhi high court asked the makers to make changes before releasing it on the OTT platform. Also Read - Pathaan: A young fan disliked Shah Rukh Khan starrer; King Khan's humble response will make you his fan all over again [View Tweet]

Pathaan OTT release: When to watch

According to to various reports, Pathaan will be streamed from April 25, 2023. Also Read - Pathaan to Varisu: Blockbusters Indian cinema has witnessed in the first month of 2023

Watch Pathaan trailer video -

Pathaan OTT release: Where to watch

's action-thriller film digital rights have been obtained by Amazon Prime Video and it will be released on the OTT platform.

Pathaan box-office collection

Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan has been outperforming and it has already beaten KGF - Chapter 2 which reportedly collected Rs. 5.15 lakh in sales. The film, unfortunately, failed to beat the first-day ticket sales of Baahubali 2 as the film overall did 6.5 lakhs.

Pathaan full cast

In Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of an RAW agent named Pathaan, while Deepika Padukone essays the role of Rubina Mohsin an ISI agent. John Abraham plays the role of Jim, leader of Outfit C and former RAW agent-turned-traitor. Actress Dimple Kapadia plays the role of Nandini Grewal, head of Joint Operation and Covert Research (JOCR), Ashutosh Rana is seen as Colonel Sunil Luthra in main roles.