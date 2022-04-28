In a grand evening hosted by , in the presence of the biggest directors and star cast of their upcoming shows and web series, Amazon Prime Video India announced an enviable and exciting lineup of almost 40 titles across genres. Season renewals of popular series like Pataal Lok, Made in Heaven, Mirzapur, Breathe: Into The Shadows and more were also on the cards. Stars like , , , , , amongst others graced the evening as they introduced their next big OTT project to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Also Read - Tiku Weds Sheru teaser: Kangana Ranaut announces her film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Amazon Prime on the 16th anniversary of her debut, Gangster – plot deets inside

Yash Raj Films have got arguably the most exciting slate of upcoming Bollywood movies, with probably the biggest Bollywood stars under one umbrella. First up, there's Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring . Then there's Prithviraj and next – the former being headlined by and marks the debut of , besides also featuring and in prominent supporting roles, while the latter stars , and Sanjay Dutt again. Then, there's the two biggest and most eagerly anticipated Bollywood films, Pathan and Tiger 3, starring the two biggest superstars of India, and , with , and also accompanying them.

Well, YRF has now announced that all these five movies – Pathaan, Tiger 3, Prithviraj, Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar – will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video. The announcement was made at the OTT giant's grand 5th anniversary celebration. However, no need to fret yet as your favorite stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, John Abraham, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, will first be arriving in theatres, with Yash Raj simply confirming that one by one, these films will then make their way to Amazon Prime Video post their theatrical runs.

Earlier, at the same event, Kangana Ranaut also announced that her next production from her banner, Manikarnika Films, Tiku Weds Sheru (she's only producing, not directing it), starring and Avneet Kaur, will be releasing straight to OTT on Amazon Prime. Making the announcement, Kangana Ranaut called the movie her "COVID baby", considering that the film had two to be spread over two pandemics to be completed. Kangana also took great pleasure in declaring her collaboration with Amazon on the same day, 28th April, that her debut film, Gangster, had released.