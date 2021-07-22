Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande aka Archana shares the motion poster of the much-awaited lovestory with Shaheer Sheikh as Manav

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is finally happening. Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav Deshmukh has made us love him. His demise came as a shock for everyone and now Ankita Lokhande is returning as Archana in Pavitra Rishta 2.0 to honour Sushant Singh Rajput. And Shaheer Sheikh has stepped in to play the role of Manav Deshmukh for Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The show will air on the digital platform and today, Ankita Lokhande shared a motion poster of Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The poster is titled Pavitra Rishta...It's never too late. The launch date of the show isn't mentioned but fans are eagerly waiting for it. Along with this motion poster, Ankita Lokhande wrote, "Some stories make you believe in love. Witness one such love story on #ZEE5. #PavitraRishta #ItsNeverTooLate" Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut to expose 'Bullywood', Karisma Kapoor replaces Shilpa Shetty, Gehana Vasisth stands by Raj Kundra in porn controversy and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Recently, a video of Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande from the promo shoot of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 had gone viral on the internet. Earlier, in an interview with Spotboye, Shaheer Sheikh finally opened up about the apprehensions he had before taking up this role of Manav Deshmukh. Shaheer Sheikh said, "A lot of people told me that are you sure you want to do this character? Because it was a legendary character of such a hit show played by Sushant Singh Rajput. People will have very high expectations from you. I was anyway not very sure if I should take up the show and after hearing all such things, I started feeling even more nervous. In fact, the first thought I had was, 'Mujhe accept hi nahi karenge log'." He had also said that it took him 15 days to decided whether he should do this or not. He also went on to reveal that the casting director who had cast him for Daastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali had called him for some other show and this also. Shaheer said that he had clearly said no to Pavitra Rishta 2.0 that time. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti RESPONDS to a fan who accused Ankita Lokhande of using SSR's name for publicity