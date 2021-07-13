Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Do you feel that Shaheer Sheikh will get acceptance as the new Manav? Vote Now

Ankita Lokhande has started work on Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The show is coming in form of a series on ALT Balaji. As a casting director had said, Shaheer Sheikh has been confirmed for the role of Manav Deshmukh. We saw his first pictures with Ankita Lokhande yesterday. The actor was seen in a simple shirt and denims. He looked every inch a middle class man. Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most loved TV actors with a very positive image. Casting an actor for the digital reprised version of the show was a huge task. We know the kind of unforgettable impact late Sushant Singh Rajput left as Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Venkatesh's Narappa release date out, Fahadh Faasil's C U Soon 2 confirmed, Soorarai Pottru's Bollywood remake and more

After playing the role of Preet in Kis Desh Main Hai Mera Dil, Sushant Singh Rajput was finalised as the main lead for Pavitra Rishta. It seems the channel was not keen on him, but Ekta Kapoor said that he had a magical smile. Well, he came and conquered. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput's moments are still unforgettable. With the actor's passing away, the memory of the show is even more precious for all fans of the actor. Do you feel that Shaheer Sheikh will get the same kind of love as SSR? The makers have taken on a Herculean challenge with the show. Ankita Lokhande returns as Archana while Usha Nadkarni is also a part of the cast. Sushant Singh Rajput had quit the show after a couple of years. Fans will remember how he had replied back to Ekta Kapoor's anniversary note just a week before the tragedy happened.