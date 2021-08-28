The Czarina of small screen, is set to bring the new season of her popular show, Pavitra Rishta, where we will see reprising the character of Archana Deshmukh, on the other hand, will step into the shoes of late actor to portray the role of Manav Deshmukh. Amid fans excitement, Ekta Kapoor shared a beautiful video of the show, where she takes us down the memory lane when the first season went on air on 1st June 2009. It showed all the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which happened during the show, which ran for six years. Towards the end of the promo, we see the revelation of show streaming from Ganesh Chaturthi this year, which is 10 September as it shows the caption, : "SEPTEMBER 2021 Iss Ganesh Utsav Hogi Uss Pavitra Rishte Ki Nayi Shuruwat". Sharing the video, Ekta wrote, "GANPATI BHAPPA MAURYAComing soon ! To new beginnings." Also Read - Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy, Aishwarya Sharma, Jennifer Winget — Here is a sneak peek into the family lives of your fave TV actresses

While we can't deny the fact, that fans will definitely draw a comparison between Shaheer and SSR, in the last month the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi shared his reaction when he was approached for this role through his Instagram post, which reads, "When I was first approached for PR2, I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput.. I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try. And so I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge."

He added, "When the team told me they wanted someone who was earnest so that we could all tell a story that was a fitting homage to Sushant’s legacy… I decided to give it my all and leave the rest to the audiences and to The All Mighty. Working with a team that loved & respected him immensely only adds to the genuine intent in all our hearts.

Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL. #pavitrarishta2."

