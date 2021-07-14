Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Fans rally behind Shaheer Sheikh after he shares a heartfelt post on 'replacing' Sushant Singh Rajput

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 has become the most talked about show of late. The series is going to come on ALT Balaji. As we know, Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni have been retained from the old cast, and the new addition is Shaheer Sheikh. The actor faced a lot of flak for taking up a role that was immortalized by late Sushant Singh Rajput. As we know, Pavitra Rishta was the second big project of late SSR's career. He aced the character of Manav Deshmukh and left an indelible mark in the hearts of the audience. People till watch the re-runs to see the beautiful love story of Manav and Archana (Ankita Lokhande). Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Calling for a bycott of Pavitra Rishta 2 and trolling Shaheer Sheik and Ankita Lokhande is no way of honouring Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy

Yesterday, Shaheer Sheikh shared pictures with a note, "When I was first approached for PR2, I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput.. I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try. And so I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge." Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS his first reaction when he was approached to step into the shoes of late Sushant Singh Rajput

After reading this, fans got all emotional. A fan commented, "Oh Shaheer why are you sooo kind hearted! You always do good for others and people always misunderstood you, play with your feelings... I totally can understand you Shah... I'm always here for you!" while another one wrote, "Only u can do this...You need not give explaination bawse to anyone.. we trust u to your decisions...YOU ARE THE MOST HUMBLE PERSON I HAVE EVER MET" Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Sushant Singh Rajput's fans troll Ankita Lokhande as they call for a boycott of the show; say, 'Our Manav Only Sushant'

We can see that Shaheer Sheikh's heartfelt message has touched the right chord. Let us see if Sushant Singh Rajput fans give him a chance.