Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Hiten Tejwani who had replaced the OG Manav Deshmukh Sushant Singh Rajput sends good wishes to Shaheer Sheikh-Ankita Lokhande

Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande have begun shooting for Pavitra Rishta 2.0 and the show will stream in some time on ZEE5 and AltBalaji. The pictures and BTS videos of Shaheer and Ankita have left everyone surprised. In the first season of Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande impressed us as Manav and Archana. However, after a few years, Sushant Singh Rajput left the show and Hiten Tejwani replaced him as Manav Deshmukh. Now, in an interview with SpotBoye, Hiten Tejwani spoke about the second season of Pavitra Rishta. He said that he is very happy for the entire team and that he hopes the new season does well. He has also sent blessings and good wishes to the entire team.

Hiten believes that the team will do well and people will love Shaheer Sheikh as well as he is a great actor and he will do a great job. Hiten also feels that the show releasing on OTT will not affect the show's fan base in any way. Earlier, Ankita Lokhande shared a motion poster of Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The poster is titled Pavitra Rishta...It's never too late. The launch date of the show isn't mentioned but fans are eagerly waiting for it. Along with this motion poster, Ankita Lokhande wrote, "Some stories make you believe in love. Witness one such love story on #ZEE5. #PavitraRishta #ItsNeverTooLate"

Recently, a video of Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande from the promo shoot of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 had gone viral on the internet. Earlier, in an interview with Spotboye, Shaheer Sheikh finally opened up about the apprehensions he had before taking up this role of Manav Deshmukh. He had also said that it took him 15 days to decided whether he should do this or not. He also went on to reveal that the casting director who had cast him for Daastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali had called him for some other show and this also. Shaheer said that he had clearly said no to Pavitra Rishta 2.0 at that time.