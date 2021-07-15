Pavitra Rishta 2.0: 'Mujhe accept hi nahi karenge log' Shaheer Sheikh shares his first reaction on being offered Sushant Singh Rajput's role

Shaheer Sheikh is all set to play the role of Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The role was played by late Sushant Singh Rajput and was loved by the audience. People still cannot imagine watching anyone else in place of Sushant as Manav and hence even Shaheer Sheikh was nervous to take up the role. In an interview with Spotboye, Shaheer Sheikh finally opened up about the apprehensions he had before taking up this role of Manav Deshmukh. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's mehendi ceremony, Mohd Danish reveals the truth behind Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal love angle and more

Shaheer Sheikh said, "A lot of people told me that are you sure you want to do this character? Because it was a legendary character of such a hit show played by Sushant Singh Rajput. People will have very high expectations from you. I was anyway not very sure if I should take up the show and after hearing all such things, I started feeling even more nervous. In fact, the first thought I had was, 'Mujhe accept hi nahi karenge log'."The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor revealed that for almost 15 days he was in dilemma whether he should do this or not. He also went on to reveal that the casting director who had cast him for Daastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali had called him for some other show and this also. Shaheer said that he had clearly said no to Pavitra Rishta 2.0 that time.

He added, "The first reason was my show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 had been delayed due to the pandemic and it was about to start around the same time and second reason as I already told you that I was not sure if I would be able to do it. But after a few weeks, he again called me and said that makers are insisting on your name as they feel you will be fit for it. So why don't you at least try? He was consistent that I should do it."