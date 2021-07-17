Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande's BTS video from the promo shoot will make your wait for Archana and Manav unbearable

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 shoot has begun and Ankita Lokhande has returned as Archana. However, we have Shaheer Sheikh stepping into late Sushant Singh Rajput's shoes for the role of Manav. The show will air on the digital platform. As soon as the announcement was made, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput starting trolling Shaheer and Ankita. They were not happy with someone replacing Sushant as Manav. Shaheer Sheikh in an emotional post had revealed how difficult it was for him to accept this role. Now, a video of Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande from the promo shoot of Pavitra Rishta 2.0 has gone viral and fans cannot wait to see them as Manav and Archana. Take a look at the video: Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh with Erica Fernandes in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 or Ankita Lokhande in Pavitra Rishta 2.0? Vote for your favourite pair

Earlier, in an interview with Spotboye, Shaheer Sheikh finally opened up about the apprehensions he had before taking up this role of Manav Deshmukh. Shaheer Sheikh said, "A lot of people told me that are you sure you want to do this character? Because it was a legendary character of such a hit show played by Sushant Singh Rajput. People will have very high expectations from you. I was anyway not very sure if I should take up the show and after hearing all such things, I started feeling even more nervous. In fact, the first thought I had was, 'Mujhe accept hi nahi karenge log'."The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor revealed that for almost 15 days he was in dilemma whether he should do this or not. He also went on to reveal that the casting director who had cast him for Daastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali had called him for some other show and this also. Shaheer said that he had clearly said no to Pavitra Rishta 2.0 that time.

He added, "The first reason was my show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 had been delayed due to the pandemic and it was about to start around the same time and second reason as I already told you that I was not sure if I would be able to do it. But after a few weeks, he again called me and said that makers are insisting on your name as they feel you will be fit for it. So why don't you at least try? He was consistent that I should do it."