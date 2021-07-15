Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS that the lessons he learnt during Mahabharat shoot helped him accept Manav's role

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 shoot has begun and Ankita Lokhande has returned as Archana. However, we have Shaheer Sheikh stepping into late Sushant Singh Rajput's shoes for the role of Manav. As soon as the announcement was made, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput starting trolling Shaheer and Ankita. They were not happy with someone replacing Sushant as Manav. Shaheer Sheikh in an emotional post had revealed how difficult it was for him to accept this role. In an interview with Spotboye, Shaheer had revealed that he had said no to the show and was sure that people will not accept him. However, the actor decided to try playing Manav at least. Shaheer had also revealed what helped him accept this iconic role played by Sushant Singh Rajput and how he convinced himself. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: 'Mujhe accept hi nahi karenge log' Shaheer Sheikh shares his first reaction on being offered Sushant Singh Rajput's role

The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor revealed that it was the lesson he learnt during the shoot of his show, Mahabharat that helped him finally decide to do Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Shaheer said, "Before this also I had come into a similar situation when Arjuna's character was offered to me in Siddharth Kumar Tewray's Mahabharat. And that time also I thought I won't be able to do it. Because there will be so many expectations from me as I had to play India's one of the greatest warriors on television. That time also I told myself I can't give up without trying and when this character of Manav came to me, I felt I am in the same situation again. With that show, I had learned that 'Koshish karne waale ki kabhi haar nahi hoti'. So, that's when I decided to say a yes and go ahead with this opportunity. "

He also said that for almost 15 days he was in dilemma whether he should do this or not. He also went on to reveal that the casting director who had cast him for Daastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali had called him for some other show and this also. Shaheer said that he had clearly said no to Pavitra Rishta 2.0 that time.