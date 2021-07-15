Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti sends love to Ankita Lokhande for the digital comeback

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has sent her love to Ankita Lokhande and the team of Pavitra Rishta. This comes days after fans have called for a boycott of the show saying it is just capitalizing on the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Shweta Singh Kirti shared the pics put up by Ankita Lokhande. She said she was happy to see the digital reprise and sent her love and prayers to the team. This should calm down people who have been incessantly trolling the actress and other members like Shaheer Sheikh. In the pics, we could see Ankita Lokhande in a simple printed salwar kameez. Usha Nadkarni who played the iconic Savita Deshmukh, the mother of Manav is back too. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS that the lessons he learnt during Mahabharat shoot helped him accept Manav's role

It is Shaheer Sheikh who has been cast as Manav on the show. The actor said he had a lot of apprehension on taking up the role. He said he knows the character has been immortalised by the late actor, and public sentiment is attached to it. But he said that Sushant Singh Rajput was a person who took up challenges head on, and keeping with that spirit, he did try to do a good job. He wrote in a note, "When I was first approached for Pavitra Rishta, I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput.. I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes and live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try. And so I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge."

Shweta Singh Kirti made a comeback on social media after a month. She said that she would like to spend her late brother's death anniversary month in solitude and meditation.