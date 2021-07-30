Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Vivek Dahiya joins the Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande starrer?

Pavitra Rishta 2 has gone on floors and will stream in some time on ZEE5 and AltBalaji. Ankita Lokhande will return as Archana Deshmukh while Shaheer Sheikh has stepped into Sushant Singh Rajput's shoes and will be seen as Manav Deshmukh. Usha Nadkarni will return as Manav's mother. Now, as per reports in TellyChakkar, Vivek Dahiya has been approached for an important role in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. He will be an important part of the show. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. When it was announced that Shaheer would be playing Manav, a lot of people starting trolling him and Ankita. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh with Ankita Lokhande or Erica Fernandes: Fans choose their favourite onscreen pair – View poll result

Fans neither seemed to come to terms with Shaheer replacing SSR nor are they pleased with Ankita agreeing to costar with someone else as Manav, and have made their distinct displeasure against both as also the makers of Pavitra Rishta 2 felt on social media. Earlier, in an interview with Spotboye, Shaheer Sheikh spoke about the apprehensions he had before taking up this role of Manav Deshmukh. Shaheer Sheikh said, "A lot of people told me that are you sure you want to do this character? Because it was a legendary character of such a hit show played by Sushant Singh Rajput. People will have very high expectations from you. I was anyway not very sure if I should take up the show and after hearing all such things, I started feeling even more nervous. In fact, the first thought I had was, 'Mujhe accept hi nahi karenge log'." Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Hiten Tejwani who had replaced the OG Manav Deshmukh Sushant Singh Rajput sends good wishes to Shaheer Sheikh-Ankita Lokhande

The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor revealed that for almost 15 days he was in dilemma whether he should do this or not. He also went on to reveal that the casting director who had cast him for Daastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali had called him for some other show and this also. Shaheer said that he had clearly said no to Pavitra Rishta 2.0 that time. Also Read - Salman Khan, Raj Kundra, Ayesha Takia and more – Bollywood and TV celebs who were trolled this week and why