Popular TV actor, , who is seen in shows like Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and others, welcomed her first child, a baby girl on September 9 with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. The 37-year-old handsome expressed her happiness of embracing fatherhood and said that he is currently going through 'crazy range of emotions'. The actor said that he can't describe his happiness in words.

Talking to PinkVilla, he said, "I can't even express it in words honestly. It is something else. I thought I have lived a few years on this planet and have experienced a lot of emotions. But when I held my little one in my arms, I can't describe it - it was something else. I have never ever felt anything close to that, and it took almost three days to sink in. Whenever I look at her, I feel overwhelmed." The actor is currently seen in Pavitra Rishta 2, where he is stepped into the shoes of late actor to portray the character of Manav Deshmukh.

While talking to BollywoodLife, Shaheer's costar praised the actor and asseted, "It was very important for us that people love us together. I don't know how the chemistry came so right. It was just magical and it was very organic. I mean you just can't create chemistry because you have to. You can't be friends with everyone. You have to have that connection. I think with Shaheer it was very organic. He is a very good soul and I could just connect to him for some reason and he could connect to me. I just felt that he is Manav when he started shooting for the show. When I look into his eyes, I could see Manav in him. I could feel it that he is Manav. I was Archana who was searching for Manav and I could see that in him."