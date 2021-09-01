Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande reveals how Sushant Singh Rajput would have reacted to the digital reprise if he was alive

Today, the trailer of Pavitra Rishta was unveiled. Fans will get to see the love story of Manav (Shaheer Sheikh) and Archana (Ankita Lokhande) once again. The pressure on the makers and cast is immense as the role of Manav was immortalised by late Sushant Singh Rajput. The show brings back so many memories for fans of the actor and the duo, who were dating in real life for six long years. Ankita Lokhande was asked on how Sushant Singh Rajput would have reacted to the digital version if he was now amongst us. Ankita Lokhande took the question calmly and her reply will warm hearts. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2 trailer: Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande's MOST heart-touching moments as Manav-Archana will make a special place in your hearts

She said, "Sushant loved the show dearly. He was also encouraging. He always encouraged me when we were together. Sushant would have supported this. I remember when we shot the last episode of the TV series, I told him to come. He agreed without any hesitation because the show always had a special place in his heart." Shaheer Sheikh has stepped into the shoes of the actor. He said, "Manav is a very innocent person. I feel it is very tough to have that quality in modern age. His personality is full of goodness." Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokande aka Archana reacts to Shaheer Sheikh stepping into Sushant Singh Rajput's shoes as Manav

After impressing Ekta Kapoor in Kis Desh Main Hai Mera Dil, she got Sushant Singh Rajput on board for Pavitra Rishta. It seems many were not convinced about him being lead material but she believed that his smile would do the trick. Well, SSR went on to rule over Indian TV and made a successful foray in Bollywood too. In fact, just one week before his demise he had tweeted to Ekta Kapoor how he was eternally grateful for the show. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2 TRAILER: Shaheer Sheikh-Ankita Lokhande as Manav-Archana give a perfect tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

The digital version sees the return of Usha Nadkarni as Savita Tai, the mother of Manav. Let us see how people react to the show!