Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta 2 released recently. The show is touted to be a tribute to the late actor . In the beginning, Shaheer playing Sushant's Manav was not liked by the audience as they felt no one can replace the late actor. However, later people loved the trailer and appreciated Shaheer for his performance. Even Ankita Lokhande was trolled for making the show but soon fans supported her. The show is being loved by the audience and they call it the perfect tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, Ankita Lokhande has shared a BTS video of her first scene with Shaheer Sheikh. Along with the video she wrote, "#Bts #pavitrarishta2 This was our first scene together ??I think we did quite ok what say shaheer ???Thanks to Nandita ma'am @shaheernsheikh @mehranandita shot by @imtanmaykhutal"

Ankita also penned down an emotional note on her character Archana. Fans have loved her as Archana in the first season as well as in this season. Ankita shared her video as Archana and wrote, "Dear Archu, it's been 12 years that we have been together.it's been a very emotional journey with lots of ups and downs in both of our lifes but we stood stronger than ever…what I hv learnt from you is patience and always believe in giving love no matter what life shows. I remember the day when I met u for the first time .U were nervous but confident too.. and must say u look the same From that day till now many things have changed but my love for archu is still the same because I really do have a Pavitra rishta with her and with all of you who has loved Archana Deshmukh .Thanku everyone for loving archu and ankita unconditionally.. hope that me and archu never let anyone down. Forever grateful ??. Thanku Pavitra rishta for never letting me down. you are a blessing"

Well, Pavitra Rishta 2 now has a massive fan following and has become a huge hit.