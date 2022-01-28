Pavitra Rishta 2, Kapil Sharma - I'm Not Done Yet, All of Us are Dead and a bevy of releases are heading today, 28th January, to OTT, including movies, web series and standup comedy specials. So, in case you've been twiddling your thumbs off late, wondering what to do, revisiting your watchlists or scouring through not-so-interesting new options, then here's the moment you've been waiting for. All the new titles coming your way will leave you spoiled for choice this weekend, finding it tough to accommodate them all over the next couple of days. Call it fate, call it whatever you want, but the 28th of January will surely go down in history as one of the biggest bonanza days for OTT bing-watching. Check out the best titles below: Also Read - Love Hostel: Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra thriller produced by Shah Rukh Khan to premiere on ZEE5 in THIS month

Web Series

All of Us are Dead

Head to Netflix for the highly anticipated Korean zombie horror web series. Also Read - Kapil Sharma I'm Not Done Yet Review: A show strictly for the comedian' fans

Angry Birds - Summer Madness

The Angry Birds franchise finally gets its own show courtesy Netflix. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0 Season 2 web series review: Shaheer Sheikh-Ankita Lokhande's performances lift up a predictable script

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

This parody on murder mysteries, with a long-winded titled, is also available on Netflix.

Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness

The famous podcaster makes his OTT debut with this reality show on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pavitra Rishta 2

, 's eagerly anticipated second season of their Pavitra Rishta reboot lands on ZEE5.

Movies

Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff

's suspense films drops on Eros Now.

The Ice Age - Adventures of Buck Wild

The next installment of the long-running Ice Age series lands digitally on Disney+ Hotstar

Standup Special

Kapil Sharma - I'm Not Done Yet

India's most popular standup comedian, , delivers his long-awaited, maiden Netflix special.