Pavitra Rishta 2, Kapil Sharma - I'm Not Done Yet, All of Us are Dead and a bevy of releases are heading today, 28th January, to OTT, including movies, web series and standup comedy specials. So, in case you've been twiddling your thumbs off late, wondering what to do, revisiting your watchlists or scouring through not-so-interesting new options, then here's the moment you've been waiting for. All the new titles coming your way will leave you spoiled for choice this weekend, finding it tough to accommodate them all over the next couple of days. Call it fate, call it whatever you want, but the 28th of January will surely go down in history as one of the biggest bonanza days for OTT bing-watching. Check out the best titles below:
Web Series
All of Us are Dead
Head to Netflix for the highly anticipated Korean zombie horror web series. Also Read - Kapil Sharma I'm Not Done Yet Review: A show strictly for the comedian' fans
Angry Birds - Summer Madness
The Angry Birds franchise finally gets its own show courtesy Netflix. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0 Season 2 web series review: Shaheer Sheikh-Ankita Lokhande's performances lift up a predictable script
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
This parody on murder mysteries, with a long-winded titled, is also available on Netflix.
Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness
The famous podcaster makes his OTT debut with this reality show on Disney+ Hotstar.
Pavitra Rishta 2
Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh's eagerly anticipated second season of their Pavitra Rishta reboot lands on ZEE5.
Movies
Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff
Priyanshu Chatterjee's suspense films drops on Eros Now.
The Ice Age - Adventures of Buck Wild
The next installment of the long-running Ice Age series lands digitally on Disney+ Hotstar
Standup Special
Kapil Sharma - I'm Not Done Yet
India's most popular standup comedian, Kapil Sharma, delivers his long-awaited, maiden Netflix special.
