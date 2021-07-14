Pinch season 2: Salman Khan reveals he and Arbaaz Khan get abusive with each other at times; says ‘Zyaada gaaliyan Arbaaz bakta hai’

After the success of the first season, has comeback with Pinch, where once again he will get chatty with B-Town celebs and remove some interesting things from them. In Pinch 2, we will see Arbaaz's brother and megastar as one of the guests and their camaraderie winning our hearts. In the promo of the chat show, we see Arbaaz saying that the age gap between him and Salman is two years, to which Salman instantly corrects him and said, “Not two years, it is one and a half years.” Also Read - From Aamir Khan - Kiran Rao to Hrithik Roshan - Sussanne Khan: Bollywood's Top 5 'ideal' couples who SHOCKED all with their divorces

Speaking about his relationship with Arbaaz Khan, Salman asserted, "Hum dono ke beech mein gaaliyan bhi chalti hain and zyada karke gaaliyan yeh bakta hai (We sometimes throw expletives at each other, and Arbaaz always has more to abuse)." The actor also shared his thoughts on social media and his impact as he asserted, "Just to be on social media, people are always like yeh kya kar raha hai, woh kya kar raha hai. Thoda sa andar jhaank lo, ki aap kya kar rahe ho, kyun kar rahe ho (what is this person doing, what is that person doing. Do some introspection and see what you are doing and why you are doing that)."

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Tiger 3 along with . Talking about the film, it is directed by , who is known for helming films like , Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, and Fan. The film also features as the lead antagonist and the makers have kept his character details under the wraps. The film will be shot at multiple locations. It is produced under the banner of YRF.