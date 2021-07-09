Pitta Kathalu, Miss India, Cinema Bandi – 7 new-age Telugu films you can watch on Netflix this weekend

Well, the weekend is almost here and we have curated a list of some of the most entertaining new-age Telugu films you can watch on Netflix. From nail-biting thrillers, romantic dramas to heartfelt comedies, these films promise wholesome entertainment. Also Read - 15 titles from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Lionsgate Play and more to enjoy upcoming long weekend

Pitta Kathalu

This anthology takes you through different power dynamics exploring the depths of human relationships powered by the darker and deceptive sides of love. Showcasing how drastically the lives of four women change due to the decisions made in dire situations, Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy paint this beautiful four-episode anthology for all those who want to see myriad shades of love.

Subtitles available in Tamil, Hindi and English.

C/o Kancharapalem

This one is another anthology set in a small Indian town. The stories about love span across age, religion and status. From a schoolboy's crush to a middle-aged bachelor's office romance, this light-hearted movie featuring Karthik Ratnam, Praveena Paruchuri and more, connects with all generations and is a must-watch for fans who love offbeat romances.

Subtitles available in Hindi and English.

Miss India

Played by , Miss India is an empowering story of a young woman, Manasa Samyuktha, who hails from a middle-class Indian family and takes on business tycoons in the United States. This film carefully depicts the struggles she goes through while trying to make it big on her own terms. A classic success story, perfect for all the fans who root for underdogs, Miss India is a feel-good film filled with diverse emotions, making it a perfect watch for a movie night with friends and family.

Subtitles available in English.

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya

This remake of the 2016 Malayalam masterpiece ‘Maheshinte Prathikaaram’ features Satyadev Kancharana in an iconic role of Uma Maheshwara Rao. Uma is a soft-spoken photographer who gets into a brawl with a bully and is beaten up on a busy market square. Choosing an unconventional path to get back at his attacker, this story of a humiliated and defeated photographer successfully portrays the sweetest tale of revenge you’ll ever come across. This heartfelt film is a perfect fit for family time and never fails to leave its viewers with a content heart.

Subtitles available in Hindi and English.

Cinema Bandi

Set in a remote village, far from the comforts of urban life, Cinema Bandi showcases the life of a struggling rickshaw driver that takes an interesting turn when he comes across an expensive camera and decides to make a film with his fellow villagers. This slice-of-life story will make you laugh, and will make your eyes well up with tears. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the film’s simplistic storyline highlights the shared joy of cinema through authentic tropes found in everyday life.

Subtitles available in Hindi and English.

Awe

Awe takes the audience through the lives of six different people with various issues. They are connected by a coincidence of being in the same restaurant. The story deals with complex psychological and social issues including mental health, sexual abuse and drug abuse. It features an ensemble cast including , Nithya Menon, , Eesha Rebba, and Srinivas Avasarala.

Subtitles available in English.

Game Over

Ashwin Saravanan’s thriller-horror drama Game Over showcases how a game designer’s life turns upside down when a serial killer enters her house and makes her play a twisted game for survival. With ’s impeccable acting in the lead role as Swapna, this film has certainly raised the bar for jaw-dropping thrillers in India and is guaranteed to send shivers down your spine.Subtitles available in Hindi and English.

So what are you waiting for? Get some popcorn and let the entertainment begin.