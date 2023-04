Priyanka Chopra is going places. The Citadel actress is now in India where a special blue carpet was held for the spy thriller which stars Richard Madden and the Bollywood diva. It looks like Amazon Studios is very happy with Priyanka Chopra. Amazon Studios has signed on Priyanka Chopra for one more big project. She will be teamed with none other than Idris Elba and John Cena. The actress will begin her shoot for the project in the month of May. This was reported by the Deadline. Fans in India know Idris Elba from films like The Suicide Squad, Bastille Day and others. The best part is that Priyanka Chopra has confirmed the news. This is what she posted on social media... Also Read - Parineeti Chopra seen at the airport amidst engagement with Raghav Chadha this week; actress' shy look says it all [View Pics]

DETAILS OF PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S HEADS OF STATE PROJECT

The movie will be directed by Ilya Naishuller who has made the Nobody movies. The script of Heads Of State is by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. The team has kept the plot details under wraps at present as per Deadline. But it seems the movie is a combination of inspiration from classics like Air Force One and Midnight Run. It will be produced by Safran Company's Peter Safran and John Rickard. Air Force One which is a classic Hollywood film had Harrison Ford in the lead. Midnight Run is a hit movie famous with all fans of Robert De Niro.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA ON CITADEL

Priyanka Chopra kicked off the world promotions of Citadel from India. She said that she needed all the best wishes of everyone. On the show, Richard Madden and she play spies Mason and Nadia. People feel the duo are looking very good together. Richard Madden said that he is aware of how much India treasures Priyanka Chopra, and he treasures her just as much. The handsome star said he met her for the first time in Cannes and liked her immediately for her vibe. Priyanka Chopra is also supposed to do Jee Lee Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka Chopra in a statement said that she moved to Hollywood as there was a time when she felt cornered in the Hindi film industry.