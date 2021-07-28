Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Kuruthi’s poster out; will have an OTT release on THIS special occasion

The first poster of the upcoming Malayalam thriller Kuruthi, starring in the lead, is out. Fans will be in for a special treat this Onam as the film is slated to release on August 11. Directed by Manu Warrier, written by Anish Pallyal and produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions, the thriller also stars Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya and Navas Vallikkunnu in pivotal roles.

In the latest poster, we can see a Prithviraj Sukumaran along with Roshan Mathew and the other cast members posing with a police van.talented ensemble standing against a police van in the midst of a forest. After the success of Cold Case on Amazon Prime Video, Prithviraj is back with what seems like another taut thriller. It depicts a tale of how enduring human relations that transcend boundaries, struggle to survive trials of hatred and prejudice.

Prithviraj is one of the prolific actors and producers of Malayalam cinema. He has been doing some great movies of late. His film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum got great reviews from the critics. Around seven of his films are in the post-production stage. His recent announcement was Empuraan. The movie is going to be directed by him. His film, Lucifer is the highest grossing Malayalam movie ever. Empuraan that has , and him in the lead roles in an action crime thriller.