Indian Matchmaking on Netflix is back for its second season and tis time, looks to be even more regressive and obnoxious than the first. Sima Taparia is back to spread her outdate words of wisdom, which she believes to be the Holy Grail on Indian marriages, and this time, she has decided to go as far as dragging the names of random celebrities who have absolutely nothing to do with her Netflix series. In one of the episodes of Indian Matchmaking season 2, Sima Taparia decides to dissuade her client Nadia Jagessar, by going ahead and labelling Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas “a bad match”, and even body-shaming the latter. Also Read - Indian Matchmaking season 2: Sima Taparia is back, but netizens aren't happy about it; say, 'Who asked for this bullshit?'

Indian Matchmaking: Sima Taparia advises client on younger man

When Sima Taparia arrives at client Nadia Jagessar's home to discusees potential matches and learns about the 7-year-younger Vishal, she says, “2-3 years okay, but 7 years younger...I mean, they'll not be...because they'll have a difference. Matureness is very important. You are more mature because you are 7 years elder. So I think we'll drop Vishal.” Nadia's mother agrees, adding, “I think if the guy is seven years older, it's okay. But for the girl to be seven years older, I don't know. Maybe I'm old-fashioned,” to which Sima responds, “Even I'm old-fashioned.”

Sima Taparia calls Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 'a bad match'

Nadia then cites the example of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as the latter is 11 years younger to his wife. Curtly replying, Sima adds, “But I don't feel it's a good match. Sorry to tell that. They have married, but it's not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder.” Turning around to Nadia's mother she continues, “Nadia liked Vishal because he was a cute and attractive boy. But I think she should see more things than this in a boy.”

Most of the other episodes of Indian Matchmaking 2 is about Sima Taparia telling client to adjust and compromise and how her brand of matchmaking is the only one than get Indian marriages to survive – you get the gist.