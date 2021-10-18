The Desi Girl of Bollywood and International Icon, is currently busy in Spain with her upcoming web-series, Citadel. While the show is expected to be a sure shot winner, the gorgeous beauty has found a way to silence her stress as she went for scuba diving with the crew of the series, which was also accompanied by brother-in-law Franklin Jonas. Sharing some amazing pics from her underwater experience, The White Tiger actress wrote, "There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh ,Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here!" Also Read - ICYMI: Kartik Aaryan, Katina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and more celeb pictures that went viral today

Talking about Citadel, it is produced by Avengers: Endgame makers Russo Brothers and also features Richard Madden in a key role. It is directed by Raj and DK, who are known for The Family Man 2, , and others. The actress will be making her Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars and in pivotal roles. The film will be directed by actor-filmmaker, , who is known for helming movies like , Lakshya, Don franchise and others.