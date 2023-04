Priyanka Chopra who is all set to play a spy once again with Citadel along with Richard Madden spoke about her entire experience of working in Citadel. She lavished praise on Richard Madden saying that he was the most secured and protective co star. Praising the actor and sharing a beautiful experience of working with Richard, Priyanka said that, "We protect each other and not trying to run each other out and support each other and not over run. We have been very protective and that's what I like the most about him". While Richard who looks completely in awe of Priyanka praised her and called her the best co star dancer he could ever have.

The Game of Thrones actor said, " Priyanka everyday she keeps me present and bringing me right back from my over thinking. She brings the best out of me, couldn't have asked a better dancer than her." Priyanka plays Nadia in Citadel and she is damn excited to see how the audience responds to her hard work. Talking about the most fun moment on the show she said that she would it when they wrapped the shoot because it was extremely demanding.