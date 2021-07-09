Puncch Beat 2: Priyank Sharma and Nikhil Bhambri's off screen chemistry has all the signs of the perfect bromance

Puncch Beat 2 has a massive fan following. The show has grabbed all the attention of the youth ever since the first season of Puncch Beat was out. However, there have been rumours that the cast members not getting along while the reality is very different. Recently, Priyank Sharma and Nikhil Bhambri, who play Rahat and Adheesh in the show, spoke volumes about their camaraderie. Talking about his bond with Priyank, Nikhil shared, “Our chemistry off-screen is fab. The only sad thing is that we have to censor ourselves on screen as we can’t be Pri and Nik. And when we work, the thing that I love the most is we feed off each other’s energies. It is like if I drop somewhere, he picks it right up and vice versa.” Also Read - Naagin 6: As we eagerly wait for the show, here's a quick NAAGIN QUIZ for all Naaglok fans

Priyank Sharma, on the other hand, reminisced a time on the set, wherein he stood by Nikhil. Priyank shared, "I remember, there was one emotional scene of his. It was his scene performance-wise. It was an emotional scene for Nik (Nikhil), and I just looked at him because I knew he was in the zone and needed someone to be there. Somebody had to be there with him. And since everyone was scattered, I stood there for Nik and waited till the scene got over." Well, this is why we see the kickass scenes between Rahat and Adheesh. Talking about Puncch Beat 2, the show receives rave reviews for its gripping storyline and strong performances.

The show centers around college, teen drama, and also a murder mystery this year. The second season stars Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Khushi Joshi, Harshita Gaur, Samyuktha Hegde, Kajol Tyagi, Nikhil Bhambri, Samir Soni, Niki Aneja Walia, and others. The second season is streaming now and fans are in love with the performances by the stars.