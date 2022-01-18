Pushpa, Arya, DJ and more; Hindi dubbed versions of Allu Arjun starrers that you can watch on OTT

has become a pan-India star. The actor’s film Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 has done an exceptional business at the box office, and the Hindi dubbed version of the movie is also a blockbuster. Now, the actor’s film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released in 2020, will be re-released in theatres but this time in Hindi. The movie, which also stars and Tabu, was a blockbuster at the box office, and now, it will be interesting to see what response the Hindi dubbed version will get. Well, you can watch the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in theatres, but there are Hindi dubbed versions of many Allu Arjun’s movies available on the OTT. Also Read - Ala Vaikunthaurramuloo Hindi teaser: Allu Arjun oozes swag and rules screen with classy action; to release on THIS date

Arya (Zee5)

Allu Arjun became a star in the Telugu film industry after the release of Arya. The directorial also featured Anu Mehta and Siva Balaji. The Hindi dubbed version of the film is available on Zee5. Also Read - Bangarraju day 4 box office collection: Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya starrer holds exceedingly well on first Monday; BLOCKBUSTER on the cards

(Zee5)

In 2009, a spiritual sequel to Arya titled Arya 2 had hit the big screens. Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie featured and . It is also available on Zee5 in Hindi. Also Read - Pushpa fever grips Shikhar Dhawan as he mouths a famous dialogue; Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna react – watch

(Zee5)

Allu Arjun, , and starrer Rudhramadevi was released in 2015. Allu Arjun won multiple awards for his performance in the movie. You can watch the Hindi dubbed version of the film on Zee5.

DJ (MX Player)

DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde is still remembered for its song Seetimaar. The action-comedy is available in Hindi on MX Player.

Pushpa (Amazon Prime Video)

If you haven’t watched Pushpa yet, then let us remind you that the Allu Arjun starrer is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Hindi dubbed version premiered on the OTT platform last week.