and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 is a blockbuster at the box office. The movie has collected more than Rs. 300 crore worldwide (all languages), and the Hindi dubbed has collected Rs. 80.48 crore in 24 days. On 7th January 2022, Pushpa started streaming on Amazon Prime Video in four languages, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. While these languages are already getting a fantastic response on the OTT platform, today, it has been announced that on 14th January 2022, Hindi version of Pushpa will also start streaming.

Amazon Prime Video took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. They posted, "The fire is going to burn brighter! Watch #PushpaOnPrime in Hindi, Jan 14 @alluarjunonline #FahadhFaasil @rashmika_mandanna @dhananjaya_ka @suniltollywood #AjayGhosh #RaoRamesh @og_jagadeesh_prathap @iam_shatru @itsme_anasuya @actorshritej @mimegopi_off @brahms25 @aryasukku @mythriofficial #MuttamsettyMedia."

Well, netizens are super excited for the Hindi version of Pushpa. An Instagram user commented, "Finally We got our #PushpaHindi Premier date. Thank a lot Prime Video for releasing so quick after all other languages. Now this Uttrayan all the fans will Witness #PushpaOnPrime.." Another one wrote, "Shukar h saalo tumne Hindi me nikal di Wrna subscription chord deta me." A user commented, "Abhi maza aayega na bhidu."

Pushpa’s Hindi collection is much better than many Bollywood biggies that had hit the big screens in 2021. It was not even promoted like a Bollywood film still audiences went to theatres to watch it.

The directorial is getting a lot of praise. Many Bollywood and South celebs took to social media to praise the Allu Arjun starrer. Check out their posts below…