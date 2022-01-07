and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 has collected a whopping amount at the box office. The worldwide collection of the movie is more than Rs. 300 crore. The Hindi dubbed version has surprised one and all; it has collected Rs. 70 crore in 20 days. Now, the movie is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video today in four languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. So, if you haven’t watched the movie in the theatre, you can watch it on the OTT platform. But, do you know how much Amazon Prime Video has paid for the streaming rights of the film? Also Read - Trending South News Today: Mahesh Babu tests positive for COVID-19, Samantha Ruth Prabhu resumes work on Yashoda, Ajith Kumar's Valimai postponed and more

According to a report in Mirchi9, the OTT giant has paid Rs. 22 crores for the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of the film. Well, this amount is a bit less for a blockbuster movie like Pushpa. But, it looks like the makers had done the deal before the release of the movie. Also Read - Pushpa BTS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu cribs 'they are killing me' as she rehearses her sexy moves for Oo Antava – watch

While the South versions will be premiered today, the makers reportedly spoke to the OTT platform to hold back the streaming of the Hindi dubbed version as they feel that the movie will still do good collections in the Hindi belt. In the Hindi markets, Pushpa has done much better than many Bollywood biggies that were released last year. Also Read - Mahesh Babu praises Allu Arjun's Pushpa; gets trolled as he forgets to mention Rashmika Mandanna – Read Tweets

Allu Arjun is said to be a pan-India star now, and his fans in the Hindi belt are eagerly waiting for his Bollywood debut. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Bollywood debut with the film Mission Majnu which stars Sidharth Malhotra as the male lead. She will also be seen alongside in Goodbye.

Recently, Telugu star had praised Pushpa. He had tweeted, “@alluarjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational… a stellar act @aryasukku proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest... a class apart.”