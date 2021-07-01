'Put Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Rang De Basanti in a mixer, Toofan will come out of it,' says director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

The trailer of , which released yesterday has garnered a positive response from the audience. The film, which marks the reunion of director and after 2013's , promises to be one of the thrilling sports dramas. During the virtual trailer launch of film, Rakeysh revealed that he had no idea about boxing before he started the prep of Toofan. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Sonam Kapoor: 5 times the fashionista made our hearts skip a beat with her stylish and unconventional avatars

The filmmaker said, "I don't know much about boxing. I haven't followed the game. But while working on the film, I suddenly realised how this is a contact sport unlike cricket or even a sport like marathon on which Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was based on. You cannot fake it. The whole physicality and psychology world (that Farhan experienced while filming Toofan) is something one can write a book on." He added, "By far, it was the most challenging film. If I put Bhaag Milkha and in a mixer, Toofan will come out of it."

On the other hand, Farhan said, "When we were growing up, we would watch boxing on screen or boxing in some film and get excited or fantasise about doing it someday. But when you train for it (in real), you realise that no matter how much endurance you have and physically fit you are, you are not prepared to take it on, especially with an attitude that hojayega (it is achievable). It is an extremely demanding sport because there is mental, physical and emotional aspect to it. It is like playing chess. You are constantly engaged. The fitness aspect shows on the screen but it is much more than what you see. It is more about what you feel inside than outside."

Toofan, which features and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles, will release on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video.