It's a rare thing for Bollywood celebrities to engage themselves in Twitter spats over a certain issues. But and author didn't think twice before taking potshots at each other on social media platform. The two got entangled in a war of words on Twitter wherein they took subtle digs at each other.

It all began on Monday with Netflix India asking people to pick between books and movies. Bhagat replied to the thread, saying, "My books, and the movies based on them." It caught Madhavan's eye, who replied, "Hey Chetan…My bias is movies > books." Soon a hilarious war-of-words commenced between the two on the micro-blogging website.

To Madhavan's message, Bhagat's reply read, "Have you ever heard anyone ever say the movie is better than the book?" Pat came the reply from Madhavan replied, who referred to the 2009 blockbuster he starred in, based on Bhagat's maiden best-seller titled Five Point Someone, "Yes! ."

"Well I prefer to be known as Chetan Bhagat over being known as Farhan from that one movie," Bhagat said. "I'm not known just as Farhan. I'm also known as Manu from , Kartikh from , and my favourite, Maddy kyunki mein rehta hoon sab ke dil mein," Madhavan said.

I'm not known just as Farhan. I'm also known as Manu from Tanu Weds Manu, Kartikh from Alaipayuthey, and my favourite, Maddy kyunki mein rehta hoon sab ke dil mein.?????? https://t.co/DL6GlB5puQ — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 20, 2021

The banter went on till night, when Madhavan finally disclosed that the exchanges were "scripted".

Madhavan and Bhagat are currently seen on Netflix's series Decoupled. It also stars . Madhavan is seen as Arya and Surveen as Shruti. From friends to life partners - Arya and Shruti have been through it all. As the sarcastic, outspoken pulp fiction writer Arya, and his calm, composed corporate suit CEO wife Shruti decide to call it quits on their marriage.

Although they decide it's time to part ways, the two find unexpected chemistry as they hilariously navigate through their issues, and juggle the constant question of should they or shouldn't they be together. Should they decouple or not?