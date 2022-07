R. Madhavan starrer Rocketry arrived in a small way at the box office, but went on to spring a surprise, by growing well over its lifetime run both in its Hindi and South versions, to end up with a decent enough box office collection across India. Rocketry The Nambi Effect enjoyed good word-of-mouth and positive reviews across the board, which eventually worked pretty well in its favour to help sustain somewhat at the box office. The R Madhavan starrer is now at the end of its theatrical run and ready for its OTT release, and we've got the inside scoop of when and where will Rocketry see its digital premiere. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vikrant Rona leaked online, Project K release date out, Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys house she stayed in with Naga Chaitanya

R Madhavan's Rocketry Hindi version to release on Voot Select

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife that the Hindi version of Rocketry the Nambi Effect will have its digital premiere on Voot Select. Our source added that the film produced, directed, written by and starring was supposed to stream on OTT via Amazon Prime, just like its Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions, but in a last moment deal, Voot sooped in and managed to bag the Hindi streaming rights of the biopic on famous Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan.

Rocketry the Nambi Effect when and where to watch on OTT

The aforementioned source further informed us that R. Madhavan starrer Rocketry is not only slated to see its OTT premiere in Hindi on Voot Select, but it's also expected to begin streaming withing a week. So, all those who either missed the movie in theatres or are waiting to watch it again, but in Hindi (as mentioned above, the South versions are already running on Amazon), y'all won't need to wait much longer as Rocketry is set to drop on Voot within the next 4-5 days.