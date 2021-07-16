Raajneeti, Namastey London and more: Katrina Kaif’s highest rated movies on IMDB to stream now on Netflix and Amazon Prime

Katrina Kaif is among the A-listers of Bollywood. She is a part of the crème de la crème gang of fine actors. She entered the film industry with Boom in 2003 and since then, she has been a part of many hit films. From Welcome, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Bang Bang to Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif has been a part of many blockbuster films. Here is a list of some of her highly rated films on IMDB that are now available on OTT platforms. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun announces daughter Allu Arha's debut in Samantha Akkineni's film, RRR's BTS video featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR stuns fans and more
Raajneeti - The political drama starring Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar and many others had received rave reviews from the critics. On IMDB, it's rating is 7.1. The film is available on Netflix.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - The story about three friends - Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar was one of the biggest hits of 2011. Katrina Kaif played a pivotal role in the film of Hrithik's love interest. On IMDB, the rating score of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is 8.2. And you can watch it on Netflix.
Sarkar - Another political drama that Katrina Kaif was a part of is Sarkar starring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and others. The film helmed by Ram Gopal Varma is rated at 7.6. Amazon Prime users have access to Sarkar.
Malliswari - Did you know that Katrina Kaif of a Telugu film? Yes, 2004, Katrina ventured into South Cinema and appeared in a film called Malliswari. It is among her highly rated films. Its scoring is 6.7 and is available on Amazon Prime.
Namastey London - Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Namastey London was a super hit at the box office. The film that had a pinch of patriotism was loved by all and on IMDB it scored 7.1 rating. The film is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.
