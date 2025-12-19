Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders X review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Radhika Apte starrer wins hearts; fans call it ‘Smart…’

Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders X review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte's movie has been receiving positive reactions from the audience. Here is what netizens say about the film. Read to know more.

Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders X review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte bring yet another gripping crime thriller this time. The prequel, which was released on Netflix, was highly successful. After the trailer was launched, the audience was expecting more this time from the makers. Well! It won’t be wrong to say that the film has lived up to the expectations this time too as it has been getting good reviews from the viewers. Not only that, the audience has been giving 4 out 5 for this film. Some netizens called it dark and gritty, while others mentioned that it is the thriller of the year. If you are planning to watch this film in the weekend, then do check out the X reviews here.

A user wrote, “#RaatAkeliHai 2: The Bansal Murders – Review Rating: (4/5) Dark. Gritty. Utterly absorbing..” In his review, he also mentioned, “Verdict: A smart, unsettling murder mystery that respects the audience’s intelligence. If you love layered thrillers with substance, #RaatAkeliHaiTheBansalMurders is absolutely unmissable. A worthy sequel and a franchise that’s only getting better.”

Dark. Gritty. Utterly absorbing.. What starts as a seemingly routine murder investigation soon descends into a chilling exploration of power, privilege, and moral decay. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders… pic.twitter.com/rOZhUqqx2x — ?बेपरवाह? (@iamraaaaaj) December 19, 2025

Another wrote, “#RaatAkeliHai2 Review: THRILLER OF THE YEAR! RATING - 4/5* #RaatAkeliHaiTheBansalMurders is a TERRIFIC MURDER MYSTERY! Better than #RaatAkeliHai part one. #NawazuddinSiddiqui nails it once again as the honest cop. "Aap logo ko apna kaam sahi naa karne par neend aati hai, mere ko nahi." A whodunnit mystery that changes suspect with every investigation and shocks you with a twist in the end. #ChitrangadaSingh and #DeeptiNaval excel, while #RajatKapur #SanjayKapoor and #AkhilendraMishra shine in their roles. #HoneyTrehan's storytelling keeps you on the edge of your seat with brilliant suspense formula and then gives a pretty unexpected surprise in the end. If you love murder mysteries, this one's for you. Makes a worthy flick. After #LustStories and #Mismatched, #RSVP and #Netflix bring another successful franchise that does not disappoint viewers.”

RATING - ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4/5*#RaatAkeliHaiTheBansalMurders is a TERRIFIC MURDER MYSTERY! Better than #RaatAkeliHai part one.#NawazuddinSiddiqui nails it once again as the honest cop. "Aap logo ko apna kaam sahi naa karne par neend aati… pic.twitter.com/yDJoGCutOu — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) December 19, 2025

A netizen tweeted, “raat akeli hai: the bansal murders (2025, dir. honey trehan) one of the best bollywood sequels. one of the best hindi movies of the year. a great neo-noir. undoubtedly a must watch.”

raat akeli hai: the bansal murders (2025, dir. honey trehan) one of the best bollywood sequels. one of the best hindi movies of the year. a great neo-noir. undoubtedly a must watch pic.twitter.com/ngTMSNglts — pramitheus (@pramitheus) December 19, 2025

About Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders

The movie focuses on the members of the Bansal family, who are found murdered. Inspector Jatil uncovers a trail of greed, betrayal and secrets that are tied to a deadly conspiracy. The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and Chitrangada Singh. Raat Akeli Hain The Bansal Murders has made its debut on Netflix today. The first part of the film franchise was released in 2020.

