Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam starring and had hit the big screens on 11th March 2022. The film received negative reviews and failed to impress the audiences as well. It is a flop at the box office, and now, within one more of its theatrical release, Radhe Shyam is all set for its OTT premiere. The Telugu version of the movie will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 1st April 2022. Well, films getting an OTT premiere in a couple of months after their theatrical release is nothing new but looks like as Radhe Shyam didn't do well at the box office, the makers decided to stream it on OTT within one month of its release.

Amazon Prime Video took to Twitter to share a trailer of the film, and announce the premiere date of Radhe Shyam (Telugu). They tweeted, "Hop on this magical journey of love with #RadheShyamOnPrime, April 1 #Prabhas @hegdepooja."

Well, fans are excited to watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video, but they want an uncut version. A fan tweeted, "Pls release the uncut scene of radheshyam huge request." Another fan wrote, "Runtime 2h18 mins or 2h30mins? Want full version." One more fan tweeted, "Can we expect Actual censored version i.e 2hr 30 Mins runtime ?"

Pls release the uncut scene of radheshyam huge request — Gnavajyothnaik (@Gnavajyothnaik3) March 28, 2022

Runtime

2h18 mins or 2h30mins?

Want full version — ???‍♂️??‍♂️?? (@Suryasubramany1) March 28, 2022

Can we expect Actual censored version i.e 2hr 30 Mins runtime ? — VENKAT On Duty (@VENKATgoodidiot) March 28, 2022

Radhe Shyam’s box office collection has surely surprised everyone as it was expected to take the box office by storm, but that didn’t happen. The movie is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual, and the Hindi version has just collected Rs. 19.20 crore.