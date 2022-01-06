Radhe Shyam: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's film to have a 'pay-per-view' release on OTT?

and 's Radhe Shyam is the latest movie to have been postponed owing to the rising number of COVID cases in the country. The new variant - Omicron - seems to be spreading amongst the citizens and hence a lot of films recently, including and 's Jersey, , Jr NTR and starrer RRR and more were postponed. Radhe Shyam was scheduled for a 14 January 2022 release. The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's much-awaited love saga announced the postponement of the movie's theatrical release on Wednesday. As soon as the news broke out, industry insiders suggested that the makers of Radhe Shyam are heading for an OTT release. Pay Per View (PPV) is said to be another option that is also being considered. Also Read - Trending South News today: Prabhas wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday; Mahesh Babu heaps praises for Allu Arjun's Pushpa and more

As of now, there's no official word from the producers on their next course of action, although, in their social media announcement, they did say, "We will see you in cinemas soon." Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, 'Radhe Shyam' stars Prabhas, who plays Vikramaditya, a palmist, and Pooja Hegde, his love interest. Their love story and the role of destiny is the crux of the movie. Also starring in the movie is Bollywood's senior actress Bhagyashree. She will be essaying the role of Prabhas' mother in Radhe Shyam. Bhagyashree became briefly famous after she appeared opposite in 's debut film ' ', released in 1989.

Coming to their official statement, UV Creations dropped a picture announcement that read, "We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens... Radheshyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in the cinemas soon."

