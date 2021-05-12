Rahul Vohra's wife Jyoti Tiwari blames medical negligence for his demise

Popular YouTuber and actor Rahul Vohra recently passed away due to COVID-19 complications. While this news has sent shockwaves among his fans, wife Jyoti Tiwari has blamed the medical negligence of the hospital authorities, which led to this unfortunate incident. Sharing a note, she wrote, "Rahul bahaut saare sapne adhoore chord kar chale gaye. Unhe industry mai acha kaam karna tha khud ko sabit karna tha par wo sab kuch adhoora reh jayega ab. Is hatya ka zimmedar vo log hain jinhone mere Rahul ko tadapta hua dekha apni ankhon ke samne. Hume unki jhooti update dete rahe."

She added, "Mai akeli nahi hun jo is situation se guzar rahi hun aisi hazaaron Jyoti hain jinke liye Rahul ko poor healthcare system ne cheen liya. Pata nahi aise log kisi ko marta hua chordkar kaise chain ki nind sote hain. #justiceforrahulvohra. I want you all to fight against this. Mere Rahul ke liye nahi apne Rahul apni Jyoti ke liye.'

The English translation of her note reads,"Rahul left behind several unfulfilled dreams. He wanted to do good work, prove his worth in the industry but it is all unfulfilled now. The people who watched him suffer are responsible for his death. They continued giving us false updates. I'm not the only one who is going through this situation, there are thousands of Jyoti out there who have lost their Rahul due to poor healthcare system. Don't know how such people can sleep peacefully leaving someone to die. #justiceforirahulvohra I want you all to fight against this Not for my Rahul, but for your Rahul, your Jyoti."

The actor had tested positive and was undergoing a medical treatment in a Delhi hospital. Popular TV actress Kishwer Merchant also mourned his death.