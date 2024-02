Karan Wahi is back on screen as the ambitious and charming lawyer Virat Chaudhary in Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani. After playing a completely different avatar as Jogi Hooda on Half Love Half Arranged, Karan is back to win hearts with Virat's big ambitions as a lawyer. Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani is a thrilling courtroom drama revolving around ambitious lawyers who are determined to make a mark for themselves. The show also stars Jennifer Winget and Reem Shaikh. This is comeback of the hit pair, Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget after 15 years. We had seen the hit jodi in the TV show, Dill Mill Gayyee and now watching in a completely different story is a treat for fans. Also Read - Jennifer Winget recalls working with Harshad Chopda in Bepannaah; showers praises on the actor

Karan Wahi on playing Virat

Speaking about playing the role of Virat, Karan shares, "This character is very different from all that I have portrayed in the past. Playing Virat is a refreshing change for me. He is a dynamic ambitious man who wants to prove himself out there. The nuances of my character are very complex, but it's a challenge that I am thoroughly enjoying". Also Read - Temptation Island India Exclusive: Jad Hadid excited about Karan Kundrra show, talks about 'emotions, love, feelings'

"Virat is very clear about what he wants, he creates dreams, he does not chase them! There are a lot of layers to this diverse character and I am enjoying playing Virat everyday. From being a carefree chocolate boy on screen to playing a fiery role like Virat, it feels amazing!", Karan added.

On work front

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani premiered on SonyLIV and is getting amazing response from the audience. The performances are getting good reviews. Karan Wahi has been one of the finest actors and he has been a part of shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Channa Mereya, and Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2.

Talking about Jennifer, she too has been a part of TV shows like Beyhadh 2, Saraswatichandra and more. The actress made her digital debut with Code M.