Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani is here. After Code M, Jennifer Winget is back with one more web series. She is paired with her Dil Mill Gaye co-star Karan Wahi. Reem Shaikh also plays an important role in the drama. Jennifer Winget plays the daughter of a head of a lawyer firm. Her name is Anushka Raisinghani. On the other hand, Karan Wahi is Virat Chowdhary. He is the proverbial outsider. Karan Wahi is one of her closest friends in the industry. Both of them are looking fabulous together. The OTT platform Sony LIV has unveiled a couple of promos. Take a look...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Fans have noticed the couple's names. It seems they were once madly in love but fate had other plans for them. Jennifer Winget is the ambitious lawyer who places her ideals and dreams at a pedestal. Fans have been reminded of the character of the go-getter Maya Mehrotra from Beyhadh. This is how social media reacted on the same...

Now their shippers will make #Virushka hashtag for their ship. I can't take it ? Virat kohli and Anushka Sharma owns Virushka yaar ?? https://t.co/HeXJlOFA4u — DP¹⁸ ☘ (@D4kkvk) January 21, 2024

virat & anushka ...???❤️

ht virushka rakhenge kya fans aab? ??? — ASHA- ?? ( PROUD FAN OF PRIYANKA CHAHAR ) (@simplysimple23) January 21, 2024

wait, the character names are virat and anushka? uttam promotional strategy ? https://t.co/7mcrBCueMv — ༊*·˚ (@wineandpanic) January 21, 2024

U shd not have used Virat and anushka as protagonists names. Anyways excited to see #JenniferWinget ❤️

Also sid and riddhima coming back on screen after 14 yrs ? — ?????? (@dildiyangalan) January 21, 2024

Virat Anushka seriously ? — Palak (@PalakRai2211) January 21, 2024

This is the return of Riddhima and Sid from Dil Mill Gaye. The show was a cult hit in Indian youth in the early 2000s. Jennifer Winget is one of the divas of Indian TV. Fans had been waiting for a project since a while now. Karan Wahi has done a number of OTT shows on many platforms. His last work was the daily soap Channa Mereya with Niyati Fatnani. He also made news for his breakup with Uditi Singh.