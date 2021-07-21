Raj Kundra pornography case: Hotshots and 4 more OTT platforms serving soft-porn you should stay away from

Post the arrest of actress 's husband and businessman Raj Kundra in an alleged pornography case on Monday, the application named Hotshots grabbed the attention of the audience as it was reported that he (Raj) and his team used to create and publish this content on this application. This app is allegedly managed by Armsprime which was also funded by Raj Kundra and while it is no longer available, the APK format is there on unofficial sites for the download. While we advise you not to look for this app as it might impact the security of your device, we are quite surprised as we stumbled upon such kind of sites, which provide creepy content to the audience. Here are few of them... Also Read - From State of Siege: Temple Attack to Collar Bomb: Movies and shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, and more to stay entertained this weekend

Nueflix

The developers of this app strategically named the app inspired from streaming giant Netflix to get our attention. It has 18+ content, which is filled with soft porn movies and shady item numbers. Viewers have to pay a particular to view these kind of content. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Cinderella teaser subverts the Disney fairytale, State of Siege - Temple Attack trailer looks exciting, The Wheel of Time release date

Kindibox Also Read - State of Siege - Temple Attack trailer: Akshaye Khanna, Vivek Dahiya and Gautam Rode team up for a daring rescue mission based on real events

Even this app is filled with soft porn films, which can be watched only after signing up and subscribing. The site has collaborated with PayPal and other payment gateways for payment from its target audience.

Ullu App

Well, this app which is listed on Google play store has some good web-series and short films like Halala featuring Neelima Azim, and Smartphone starring , , , Micky Dudani. Though the app is famous for its cringey shows like Ghapa Ghap, Shub Ratri, Palang-Tod Kirayedaar, Prabha ki Diary and many others.

Hothits

Claiming itself to be a Indian web-series and short films content, the site Hothitsmovies.com is filled with sexual content, which you can't watch until you create your account. The site has short films like Black Widow (Not an MCU film), Love Has No Limits and others.