Rajshri Deshpande is known for her role in Sacred Games as Subhadra. She was loved for her performance in the series and is still praised for it. She was also called an adult film star for her intimate scene with Nawazudding Siddiqui. She has now reacted to being labelled as an adult film star by fans. The scene also had Nawazuddin but only she received all the backlash.

Now, speaking to Zoom, Rajshri has revealed that the scene from the series went viral and it was also misused. There was a lot of trolling for her on social media. She also expressed her displeasure over the same and said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap and the editing team were not said anything about it.

She said only the actress was questioned about it. She further added that she was a part of many shows but only her image as an adult star is remembered.