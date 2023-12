Rana Daggubati is celebrating his 39th birthday today. And a Netflix report about the most-watched series and movies is going viral. And guess what Rana's series is leading amongst other Indian titles on the list. However, only two Indian titles have found a place in the Top 500 Netflix total viewing data which they shared from January 2024 to June 2024. Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Gumraah has also found a place on the list but not in the Top 500.

Netflix What We Watched Only two Indian titles starring Rana Daggubati, Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal make it to the top 500

Netflix released a report on the most viewed movies and series from January 2023 to June 2023. And Rana Naidu starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh has grabbed a place in the Top 500. However, it is not leading on the sheet comprising 18,000 titles. Rana Naidu is placed at number 336. Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is placed at 401. These two are the only Indian works that have managed to find a place in the Top 500. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga has been watched for 4,17,00,000 hours. Rana Naidu has been watched for 4,63,00,000 hours.

Check out other Indian titles on the first 2000 Netflix What We Watched data report

Mission Majnu starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna is placed at number 599. The total hours watched are 3,12,00,000. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is also on the list. Placed at 651, the Rani Mukerji starrer movie was watched for 2,96,00,000 hours. A web series called Class: Season 1 was watched for 2,78,00,000 hours. It is placed at number 724.

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is at number 762. It has been watched for 2,71,00,000 hours. Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada is placed at number 840 with a viewership of 2,48,00,000 hours. Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Gumraah is at number 1437. It has a viewership record of 1,47,00,000 hours. Next, we have Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Season 1. The web series has been watched for 1,43,00,000 hours.

At 1612 is Trial By Fire: Limited Series starring Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande. It was watched over 1,31,00,000 hours. Lastly, in 2000 is Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery positioned at 1629. It has a viewership record of 1,29,00,000 hours.

Which of the titles have you watched out of the above 11? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.