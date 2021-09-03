Rana Daggubati's film Aranya is one of the big-budget films but is affected by COVID-19 pandemic. The film was supposed to hit the screens simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi in 2020 but was postponed due to the first lockdown. Later, the makers decided to release the Telugu and Tamil (Kaadan) versions on March 26th, 2021. However, the second wave of the coronavirus had affected its theatrical run. The Hindi version Haathi Mere Saathi didn’t even hit the theatres as most of the theatres were shut. Finally, the makers have decided to opt for a hybrid TV/digital release for the Hindi version. This means the film will not have a theatrical release but will premiere on both television and digital platforms. Also Read - Salman Khan to stick to his commitment; has no plans to postpone the release of Radhe

Haathi Mere Saathi will premiere on Zee Cinema on television and stream on Eros Now. The official release dates will be announced soon. Haathi Mere Saathi features Pulkit Samrat, Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Anant Mahadevan in the other pivotal roles. Talking about Rana Daggubati, he recently began shooting for his film, tentatively titled PSPK Rana. He is shooting with Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad. The shooting of the multi-starrer film, which is being directed by Saagar K. Chandra, had stopped due to the lockdown in Telangana. The shooting of the multi-starrer film, which is being directed by Saagar K. Chandra, had stopped due to the lockdown in Telangana. According to the production team, the shoot of the film resumed in the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad. Both the actors will be part of this shoot's schedule.

In the film, Pawan will be seen playing a police officer called Bheemla Nayak. Produced by Naga Vamsi, the film is the official remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Ayyapanum Koshiyum and will be an action thriller. The film's dialogues are done by Trivikram Srinivas and music is given by S.S. Thaman.