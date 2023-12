South sensation Rana Daggubati made his Netflix debut in 2023 with Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma's Rana Naidu. The series was an action crime drama filled with violence and lots of abuses. Rana Naidu was the only Indian series which was successful to find a spot in What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report in the top 400. Owing to the massive popularity it attracted, the makers are all set to bring the second season of Rana Naidu which will also star Rana Daggubati. However, Rana at a recent Netflix Actors’ Roundtable stated that Rana Naidu turned out to be more harmful than beneficial for his career.

Rana Daggubati reveals Rana Naidu made him less popular

At the Netflix Actors’ Roundtable, Rana Daggubati said that it happens rarely but it's true that with Rana Naidu he became less popular. The audience liked the series overall but Rana did receive few backlashes for his character Rana Naidu. Rana has used a lot of cuss words in the film which according to the Baahubali actor didn't go down well with the audience as they are not used to seeing him in such roles. Somewhere down the line the series made him less popular rather than getting more recognition and accolades. A section of fans was upset with Rana about how he can take such role and be a part of a story which promotes abusive language and violence. Also Read - Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram and other celebs who had the most humble, inexpensive yet special weddings

Venkatesh Daggubati assures Rana Naidu 2 won't offend anyone

The makers will be soon launching Rana Naidu 2 on Netflix. Venkatesh Daggubati who played the role of Rana Naidu’s father recently expressed that with the second season the makers are going to be more careful. Venkatesh accepted that with season 1 a section of their ardent fans got miffed with some of the words and visuals but this time they will make sure that there is no room for complaints. Also Read - Animal star Bobby Deol reveals he was upset when he was not taken for Rana Naidu; feels the makers messed up the Hindi remake

On work front Rana was last seen in the Telugu film Spy which featured actors like Nikhil Siddhartha, Iswarya Menon, Abhinav Gomatam in pivotal roles. Rana will be next seen in Vettaiyan. Directed by T. J. Gnanavel, Vettaiyan is an action film which also stars superstar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie will also feature actors Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles.