Rana Daggubati took to his social media account and shared the announcement of Rana Naidu season 2, and the fans are enthralled to see him in the super suave avatar once again. Ever since the Baahubali star has announced that season 2 is coming his way, there have been a lot of requests from fans that they share his posts. And one such request is that they want to have the show this time in a censored version so that they can watch it with their families. Rana Naidu received praise for its content, but many people were unable to watch the show with family members. The show was released on Netflix and OTT, and sometimes it gets awkward to watch adult content among families, but Rana Naidu has all the aspects in it.

I like the way it is.. but release a censored version for families.. that way it will reach more audience and buzz.. because many want to watch Venkatesh garu but couldn't..#RanaNaidu — chakri (@chakrireview) April 19, 2023

Rana Daggubati has done an exceptional job as Rana Naidu in the show, and he proved his acting prowess time and again. He can be classy and suave as Rana Naidu, or a beast as Bhalladeva. Along with Rana, one actor who fans are dying to see more of is Venkatesh, who made his remarkable presence known in the show and left fans asking for more. Rana and Venkatesh are uncle and nice in the real life and the actor had a lot of apprehensions playing negative character with him.

While talking about the same in an interview with Galatta News, Rana said, " There was nervousness because he was my uncle. I mean, I play bad characters, man. So, by the time we came together (for the series), the characters were well-defined, and we were already familiar with each character individually. Also, it was in Hindi, which is not our language of communication. So, it was the actors doing it. But it got really crazy while I was dubbing it in Telugu because I felt like I was discovering another show. I was like, 'Oh, God, this is something I would have never said to him because it was too close to home.' So, we did well in Hindi as we didn't know the foul words or anything, I guess.". Clearly fans cannot wait to see them together once again.