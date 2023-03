Rana Naidu is currently among the trending shows on Netflix. Starring Rana Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Daggubati Venkatesh, Priya Bannerjee and others - the web series has managed to attract the attention of many. It has received rave reviews from critics too. Many celebrities also reviewed the web series and gave it a thumbs up. But it seems self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan has also reviewed Rana Naidu and as expected, he does not have good things to say about the show. Also Read - After Drishyam, Ajay Devgn and Daggubati Venkatesh to remake THIS Tamil film? Here's what you need to know

KRK tweets against Rana Naidu show

Kamaal R Khan took to his Twitter to criticise , , 's show and called it 'almost porn'. He said that the show is filled with abuses and also said that such OTT platforms should be banned. He even tagged the Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, GoI Anurag Thakur in his tweet questioning the government. Also Read - Rana Naidu: Venkatesh Daggubati’s tip for a long career in the industry [Exclusive]

Check out KRK's tweet below:

A web series #RanaNaidu released on @NetflixIndia which is having all the abuses of this world. It’s almost a porn. I can’t understand, what is government doing? What @ianuragthakur ji wants to teach to young generation. Such OTT platforms should be banned in India. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 23, 2023

Netizens are slamming KRK for the same by reminding him of his old tweets and more that were filled with abuses. Also Read - Rana Naidu, You Season 4 part 2 and more to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar this weekend

Itne toh aap 5 min mein dete ho... — Mr I (@meet_bobby10) March 23, 2023

Adult rating de rakhi hai already us series ko. Tu #POGO dekh na .

Kyu offend ho Raha hai. — Tangent kumar ? (@KumarTangent) March 23, 2023

Kamaal R Khan often makes it to headlines for his shocking and sensational tweets about celebrities. He is known for making some offensive statements too. Last he made it to news when he body shamed for her bikini looks in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He made below the belt comments that did not go down well with actress' fans.