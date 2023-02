The trailer of Rana Naidu is out. Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh are headling the series. It is directed by Suparn Verma and is created by Karan Anshuman. The latter is known for his nail-biting series Inside Edge based on cricket. In the series, Rana Daggubati is playing a character who is called the Fixer of the stars. He is present wherever there is a Bollywood scandal. On the other hand, Venkatesh is playing the role of his father. He has been released from jail after years. The father and son are not on good terms due to various reasons. The series is about their clash and how things go downright violent. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Shang Chi-Jungle Cruise web release dates, Star Wars Visions is truly visionary, Netflix announces Rana Naidu and more



Rana Naidu trailer has got a good response on social media. Rana Daggubati looks as sharp as ever. But fans are surprised to see Venkatesh cussing in Hindi. At the launch, Rana Daggubati told fans of Venkatesh not to take this like a family film of the Telugu superstar. He said people should watch it separately on Netflix from different accounts. The maker said even couples should avoid watching it together. Take a look at some of the reactions on the trailer...

Vizag Venkatesh fans ki e shot Nacha ledhu anta

March 10th varaku Morning tiffin manestunam ani vizag ? fan president @itsniyazKING twitter lo note release chesadu ??#RanaNaidu pic.twitter.com/IY6QR1O7bV — Nag1406 (@king_nag_1406) February 15, 2023

Fans have high hopes as it comes from the makers of Mirzapur and Inside Edge. Rana Daggubati never disappoints with his projects. Venkatesh can also pack in a punch.