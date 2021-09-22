Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh come together for the first time for Netflix's Rana Naidu.

The uncle-nephew pair of Tollywood, Venkatesh Daggubati and are coming together for the first time for the Telugu adaptation of the American crime-drama web series, Ray Donovan. Titled Rana Naidu, the Netflix show, the duo announced their collaboration today on social media. While Rana wrote, "Always wanted to share the screen with my uncle the VICTORY V @VenkyMama and my dream is finally coming true. As much as I love him off screen, in “Rana Naidu” we are going to be at each other's throats. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix," Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted, "I've seen @RanaDaggubati grow up right in front of me from a young boy to a fine actor. But in Rana Naidu he better watch out. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix." Also Read - Kaadan Twitter Review: Fans appreciate the social message but disappointed with the overall execution — read tweets

Always wanted to share the screen with my uncle the VICTORY V @VenkyMama and my dream is finally coming true. As much as I love him off screen, in “Rana Naidu” we are going to be at each other's throats. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/oCzjwOcIuF — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) September 22, 2021

Sharing his excitement about the series, Rana said in a statement, “It is completely different from what both of us have done in our careers so far. I am extremely happy to work with a crew and a platform that knows this format the best. It will be new, challenging and fun. We are looking forward to filming soon.” Venkatesh too expressed his excitement and added, “I cannot wait to work with Rana. I am sure we will have a blast on sets. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan and the team is pulling out all the stops to ensure we do justice to it.” Also Read - What to watch this weekend: Saina, Kaadan, Ok Computer – viewers have multiple options across theatre and OTT

The web series will be directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. So, are you excited for this web-series? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.