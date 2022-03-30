Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan and more pay tribute to Rishi Kapoor's Sharmaji Namkeen by grooving to Om Shanti Om – watch

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan and more Bollywood celebs paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor's Sharmaji Namkeen by grooving to his iconic hit number Om Shanti Om. Watch the fun yet emotional tribute below...