, , , , , and more Bollywood celebs paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor . His demise in 2020 was a huge shock in the world of entertainment. Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen will have a posthumous release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie is the last film for which the veteran actor shot before passing away in April 2020. Rishi Kapoor couldn't complete Sharmaji Namkeen and hence, some portions of the film have been shot by Paresh Rawal. As a tribute to the legendary actor, Bollywood celebrities came together and grooved to one of the iconic hits by Rishi Kapoor, Om Shanti Om.

Apart from Ranbir and the celebs mentioned above, we also see , Tara Sutaria, Adar Jain and Siddhant Chaturvedi grooving to Om Shanti Om. They even matched the steps with the legendary actor's original song. All of the Bollywood celebs are seen in a back tee and denim which they paired with a silver sequined jacket, matching the veteran actor's look from the song Om Shanti Om. Towards the end of the video, we see the caption, "Heroes come and go but legends are forever." Check it out below:

Coming back to Sharmaji Namkeen, the film also stars , , Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, , Sheeba Chadha and Ayesha Raza Mishra. Hitesh Bhatia has directed the film which is bankrolled by , , Honey Trehan & Abhishek Chaubey under the banners of Excel Entertainment, MacGuffin Pictures. Sharmaji Namkeen will have its exclusive global premiere on March 31, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.