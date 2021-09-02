Director 's 2007 musical adventure film starring and in the lead, remains one of his most creatively satisfying works till date. Though it failed to reach the audience and was termed as a box office disaster, OTT platforms are currently showing interest to turn it into a web series. But is Anurag Basu ready to bet again? Also Read - Trending TV News today: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 promo garners love from fans, Karishma Tanna shares a sweet birthday post for rumoured beau Varun Bangera and more

"I wouldn't name the platforms, but we had offers of developing it into a series. But if it didn't work in theatres, how do we know it will work on OTT? Pritam is excited about the idea, and wants us to start working on it. However, I am in a strange space [regarding it]. When you do something with so much love and it doesn't work, you don't want to try it again. The idea of starting Jagga all over again is enough to give me the chills," Anurag was quoted as saying by Mid-day adding that he has been dodging the offer over the past two years.

Anurag had jointly produced Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor. However, the filmmaker is not sure whether Ranbir will give his nod to the idea of turning the film into a web series. Even if he does, the filmmaker says that Ranbir is busy with his upcoming projects. "We keep talking about working together again, but that won't happen anytime soon. Ranbir is extremely busy right now," he said.

His film Ludo has been selected to be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), keeping the pandemic in mind, from August 15 till August 30, all films will be screened virtually as well. It features , , , Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, , among others. The film released on Netflix on November 12 last year.

Anurag is currently working on his second outing on OTT after LUDO. Earlier, when he was asked about exploring the web space, he had said, "Well, yes if only the story requires that format. I see no reason for making a story into a web series only because I want to explore a long storytelling format. Every story creates an impact when told within a certain duration. At times, that could be as small as that of 10 minutes, at times we feel to take the duration of 5 hours that we cannot tell in 2 hours. Once I find a story, worth telling in the format of a web series, I will be exploring that happily."